Kwara: 30-year-old, man arraiged for alleged internet fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a 30-year-old man, Yusuf Yusuf Olarewaju, for alleged internet fraud related offences before Justice Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin. Olarewaju was reportedly arrested on October 23 following actionable intelligence about the activities of some syndicates of fraudsters operating in the town. The defendant was arrested and found to be in possession of one iphone 14 Pro Max, one Toyota Corolla 2005 model car, one Mercedes Benz GLK 2010 model and a Toyota Camry 2013 model car.

Investigations revealed that Olarewaju, while using a fraudulent email, allegedly posed as one Smith Katie, a white female from Missouri, USA, to strike relationships with one James Gibson (Jimmy) and Stephen Speer, both of whom he swindled to the tune of $30,000 between 2021 and 2022.

 

