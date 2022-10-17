Metro & Crime

Kwara: Abducted ASP rescued

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The abducted Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Ahmed Yusuf, of the Kwara State Police Command, that was abducted by unknown gunmen a few days ago from his house in Oloje area, Ilorin, the state capital, has been rescued. A statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the senior police officer was rescued yesterday at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo states.

The statement said: “The rescue of the ASP was made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, who declared that rescuing the kidnapped officer unhurt and possible arrest of the criminal abductors is a task that must be achieved. “Consequently, the CP dispatched the Command’s Tactical Teams, local Vigilance and hunters with support of the Oyo State Amotekun squad.

“The efforts by the combined team yielded the expected result as the kidnappers escaped and abandoned the abducted ASP under severe pressure of being arrested, the moment they found out the teams had formed a ring around their location, the victim thereafter sauntered to where the police teams were waiting for him and was thereby rescued.”

CP Odama, who applauded the efforts of the police and vigilance teams for the gallantry displayed in the efforts that ultimately led to the rescue of the ASP, reiterated his determination to make Kwara State uninhabitable for criminal elements, while also maintaining that the state “would never be allowed to play host to criminal elements of whatever nomenclature.”

“The ASP is currently undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the police medical doctor,” the statement said, adding that efforts are being intensified to get the abductors arrested for prosecution.

 

