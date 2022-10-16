Kwara: Abducted senior police officer rescued

The senior police officer, ASP Ahmed Yusuf, of the Kwara State Police Command who was abducted by unknown gunmen a few days ago in his house in Oloje area of Ilorin, the state capital, has been rescued.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the police officer was rescued on Sunday at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo states.

The statement said: “The rescue of the ASP was made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, who declared that rescuing the kidnapped officer unhurt and possible arrest of the criminal abductors is a task that must be achieved.

“Consequently, the CP dispatched the Command’s Tactical Teams, local Vigilante and hunters with support of the Oyo State Amotekun squad.

“The efforts by the combined team yielded the expected result as the kidnappers escaped and abandoned the abducted ASP under severe pressure of being arrested, the moment they found out the teams had formed a ring around their location, the victim thereafter sauntered to where the police teams were waiting for him and was thereby rescued.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...