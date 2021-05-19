Metro & Crime

Kwara: AbdulRazaq charges TIC Chairmen on security

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has charged the State Transition Implementation Chairmen (TIC) to prioritise security of lives and property as well as unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in their various local governments.
The governor gave the charge on Wednesday during an official visit by the Chairmen to his office in Ilorin, the state capital.
Urging them to work closely with traditional rulers and other stakeholders to tackle security issues at the local government level, AbdulRazaq expressed optimism that the country would overcome these challenges with the cooperation of all Nigerians.
He also advised the Chairmen to come up with creative ways of increasing their revenue without bringing hardship to the poor, adding that despite the dwindling federal allocation, no worker at both state and local government levels earns less than N30,000. He emphasised his commitment to welfare of workers in the state even when salaries of workers are not being paid elsewhere.
The TIC Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government and Spokesman for the chairmen of the 16 local governments, Prince Olamiji Ashonibare, lauded the exemplary leadership of the governor, while assuring him that the chairmen would adopt the governor’s template in turning around the state and strengthen the APC

