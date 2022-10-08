News

Kwara: AbdulRazaq felicitates Muslims, attends Maulid celebration

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Muslim community on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, urging faithful to emulate the great examples and legacies of the prophet. Addressing a large gathering of Muslim community in Ilorin, the state capital, the Governor called on faithful to rededicate themselves to the commandments of Allah, including shunning all kinds of mischief which might disrupt public peace and human brotherhood. The annual Maulid celebration was organised by the Kwara State Muslim Council under the chairmanship of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Su-lu-Gambari. “I join the Muslim community to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad. I pray Allah to continue his blessings on the Prophet, his households, his companions, and all of us,” the Governor said.

“History has not known a greater figure than this noble Prophet. His excellent character, his unique message, and the reach of that message are what stand him out. “On this anniversary of his birth, our message to Kwarans is to be the best ambassadors of the Prophet and his great legacies. “On this day and always, I urge all of us to reflect on the Words of Allah which say: ‘And guard against the mischief that will not only bring punishment to the wrong-doers among you. Know well that Allah is severe in punishment.” The Governor refunded the registration fees to all the Arabic schools that participated in the colourful march-pasts, among other supports.

Chairman, Kwara State Muslim Council, Justice Soliu Muhammed, appreciated Almighty Allah for the gift of life and His mercies upon the Muslim community and Nigeria. He commended the Governor for always attending and supporting the Muslim community, including the Muslim Council. Grand Kadi, Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen Al-adaby, said in his keynote address that the society can achieve more success, salvation, peace and tranquility if people follow the footprints of the Messenger of Allah.

 

