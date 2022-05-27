Kwara APC affirms AbdulRazaq for second term

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been returned unopposed as the state’s governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections. No fewer than 961 delegates of the ruling party gave him the nod to run for second term at the governorship primary election held yesterday at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin. There were a total of 965 delegates in attendance, but four votes were deemed invalid as they did not properly fill their ballots. The voting took place in the presence of representatives of the INEC led by Shehu Ahmad and Governorship and House of Assembly Primaries’ Committee chaired by Prof. Emmmanuel Dandaura, and in accordance with the electoral guidance.

