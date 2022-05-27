Kwara APC affirms AbdulRazaq for second term

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been returned unopposed as the state’s governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections. No fewer than 961 delegates of the ruling party gave him the nod to run for second term at the governorship primary election held yesterday at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin. There were a total of 965 delegates in attendance, but four votes were deemed invalid as they did not properly fill their ballots. The voting took place in the presence of representatives of the INEC led by Shehu Ahmad and Governorship and House of Assembly Primaries’ Committee chaired by Prof. Emmmanuel Dandaura, and in accordance with the electoral guidance.
Related Articles
Why NCDMB was created, by Jonathan
Former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Friday disclosed that his reason for signing the Nigerian oil and gas industry development act in 2010 to establish Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), was to ensure that at least 80% of the needs of the oil industry are met locally. Jonathan made the disclosure when he […]
Fayemi to establish 5 model colleges
The Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said that his government would establish another five model colleges to replace those that had been returned to missionaries. The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday while commissioning a model school named after an elder statesman and former Chairman, Standing Committee for the creation of Ekiti […]
PDP screens Ekweremadu, Abaribe, Ogba, 34 other S’East gov aspirants
The screening committee for governorship election in South East yesterday screened no fewer than 37 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket in the three states in the region. Aspirants from Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu states were at the party’s zonal office for the exercise in Enugu. As of the time of filing this report, 37 aspirants […]
