News

Kwara APC Campaign Council members tasked on aggressive campaigning

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Director General of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Alhaji Abdulfatahi Yahaya Seriki, has directed members to embark on aggressive mobilisation of voters in all the 193 wards making up the state. Seriki gave the marching order during his maiden meeting with the zonal directors and directors of the 2,000-man campaign council, held at the council’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital. The Director General, who said the goal of the Council is to surpass the all-round victory that the APC recorded in the 2019 general elections, urged the directors and other members of the Council to immediately commence doorto- door campaigns. He said: “Luckily, His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lessened our tasks because of his superlative performance as evident in developmental projects scattered across the 193 wards in the state, regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions of workers and retirees, both at the state, SUBEB and local government levels; women and youth inclusiveness in governance. “The Governor’s investment in security which has made the state one of the safest states in the country and payment of counterpart funds are also worthy of mention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC warns of mass revolt over scarcity, high prices of petrol products

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says local refining not deregulation answer to crisis The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has advised the Federal Government to address the situation as fast as possible or risk a mass revolt by the people against it. The NLC in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba issued on Friday in Abuja, noted that […]
News

FG gets 2.6m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines from Canadian govt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has taken delivery of 2,649,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines, which was donated by the Canadian Government to help strengthen Nigeria’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, while receiving the vaccines on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the […]
News

Buhari: Nigeria, Zambia to explore areas of collaboration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Zambia would explore areas of collaboration for the good of the people and benefit of the African continent. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a Special Envoy of His Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, according to a release by his spokesman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica