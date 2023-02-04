Kwara APC Campaign Council members tasked on aggressive campaigning

The Director General of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Alhaji Abdulfatahi Yahaya Seriki, has directed members to embark on aggressive mobilisation of voters in all the 193 wards making up the state. Seriki gave the marching order during his maiden meeting with the zonal directors and directors of the 2,000-man campaign council, held at the council’s secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital. The Director General, who said the goal of the Council is to surpass the all-round victory that the APC recorded in the 2019 general elections, urged the directors and other members of the Council to immediately commence doorto- door campaigns. He said: “Luckily, His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lessened our tasks because of his superlative performance as evident in developmental projects scattered across the 193 wards in the state, regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions of workers and retirees, both at the state, SUBEB and local government levels; women and youth inclusiveness in governance. “The Governor’s investment in security which has made the state one of the safest states in the country and payment of counterpart funds are also worthy of mention.
