Kwara APC consolidates with consensus option in LG congress

Despite the controversy that trailed the local government congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country, the Kwara State chapter of the party held a peaceful process through the adoption of consensus. STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports

Prior to the commencement of the just concluded Local Government Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, party faithful, including Governor AbulRahman AbdulRazaq and other party stalwarts, had, at a wellattended stakeholders’ meeting, agreed and settled for a consensus arrangement in picking the executives of the party across the 16 local government areas of the state. It would be recalled that the same consensus option was adopted in picking the recently sworn-in executives of the party in the 193 Wards of the state. This approach, to all intents and purposes made the exercise seamless and saved the party from possible implosion.

Suffice to add that the consensus option adopted by the state chapter of the APC was in tandem with the advisory by the party’s national body in Abuja as well as Governor AbdulRazaq. To the governor, the consensus option would eliminate any form of rancour, acrimony and bitterness within the party and also among party members before, during and after an exercise that the Governor knew could be volatile and explosive, if not handled carefully. The consensus arrangement, AbdulRazaq counselled, would not only engender party cohesion, by also peace and unity among members.

Political watchers of events in the state have attributed the peaceful and successful conduct of both the ward and local government congresses of the party in the state to the adoption of the consensus arrangement. To them, it was the best thing that happened to the party in the state, given the brouhaha and bickering which had engulfed the party for a long time. The party, they counselled, should continue to strive for peace among its members, adding that the party needs to consolidate on the gains it has garnered from the glowing outcomes of the two congresses.

At a stakeholders’ meeting of party faithful in the state with members of the National Local Government Congress Committee from Abuja, penultimate Friday, at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Yusuf Omaaki, assured members of the party in the state of justice and fairness, promising that the Committee, with support of party members, would conduct hitch-free Congresses in all the 16 local government areas of the state. He said: “Our mission here is very simple.

It is to liaise with party members in Kwara State and be in synergy with them to enable us to carry out our task peacefully and successfully. In doing that, there is a procedure for Congresses at all levels. You will discover that we have agreed to follow the provisions of our constitution in the conduct of the exercise.

“Our party allows consensus and where there are issues it is the duty of the stakeholders to sit down and agree among themselves. I want to plead with all of you to give us your support, support the party and support His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. “Our mission in this state is to affirm justice and unity of the party in the state. We cannot do that without the cooperation and support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State. We were inaugurated yesterday (Thursday) and we have to come to Kwara for the exercise.

As I am talking to you, teams like this have gone to other States in the country to conduct local government Congresses tomorrow (Saturday).” Other members of the seven- man committee were: Dr Mohammed Buba (Secretary); Mr Simon Dolly; Mr Patrick Ogunyemi; Mr Samuel Ekeh; Hajia Larai Kangiwa and Hajia Habiba Muhammed.

At the stakeholders’ meeting, Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, admonished the entire APC members to remain supportive and loyal to the party, saying: “We conducted our Ward Congresses peacefully and successfully in Kwara State before and I believe the Local Government Congress will also be peaceful and successful.” AbdulRazaq, who urged all party faithful to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner before, during and after the exercise, assured members of the Congress Committee that the exercise would be peaceful and orderly.

In his address, the Chairman, State APC Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, said the party was fully prepared and ready for the smooth conduct of the Local Government Congress across the 16 local government areas of the state. “We are here today to let you know that our local government Congresses will take place tomorrow.

The team from the national secretariat of APC is here purposely because of the exercise. So, disregard any rumour. Make sure you are at your respective local government areas tomorrow to exercise your civic right by making sure you stand by our decision on consensus candidates,” the APC Chairman explained. On Saturday, the Congress day, reports indicated that the APC Local Government Congresses took off peacefully on a sound note across the state with great enthusiasm from party delegates who trooped out to elect the new executives at the local government level.

Party delegates in some local government areas visited by this correspondent were seen in a joyous mood peacefully electing their new leaders through an affirmation of consensus lists earlier agreed to by all the stakeholders. The elections were closely supervised by the APC team from Abuja and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed for the exercise. Some of the newly elected APC Local Government Chairmen include: Sulaiman Tejidini (Ilorin West); Shehu Yahya (Asa); Ambali Hakeem-Jaji (Ilorin South); Lawal Habeeb (Ilorin East) and Olumide Ibitoye (Irepodun).

Reports from Baruten, Irepodun, Ekiti, Isin, Ifelodun, Patigi, Edu, Moro, Kaiama, and Offa local government areas, among others, indicated that the exercise was also hitch-free and without any untoward incident as party delegates affirmed their consensus lists. An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Muhammad Kabir, who monitored the process in Ilorin, the state capital, described the exercise as peaceful.

“I am really impressed with the conduct of the exercise in the local governments I have visited. We are going round to see for ourselves. It is very peaceful,” Kabir disclosed. In his reaction, the state Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, expressed delight that the process was peaceful and orderly throughout the state.

“So far so good, the reports I have indicate that the Congress went on well in all the 16 local government areas. The Congress was conducted peacefully. It was consensus all through,” a jubilant Samari said. For the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Communication, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, the Congress went smoothly in line with the resolution of all stakeholders of the party for adoption of consensus for all the Party positions in the Wards and Local Governments.

He said: “The resolution was unanimously adopted by all members of the APC under the leadership of our dynamic Leader, Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq. Hence we have a hitch-free Local Government Congress where the new executives of the party were elected in the 16 local governments by consensus.” On his part, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Abdullateef Alakawa, urged party members to continue to work together, support the vision of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and work as members of the same family irrespective of their differences.

He said: “Today is just another festival day for us in Kwara APC. The local government congress is a celebration of our leader His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his achievements in the areas of cohesion and cementing relationships. That is what we saw everywhere today which culminated in consensus arrangement in the congresses everywhere. It’s been peaceful and orderly through consensus arrangement in line with the leadership provided by the governor. “Consensus by the APC arrangement is constitutional. It is one of the options approved by the guidelines of the party.

It is all about negotiation and consensus-building. APC believes in deepening democracy and everybody should have their say. This projects oneness of family, unity of purpose and direction. As we go to 2023, what consensus says to you is that the party is strong, the party is united, and the party is focused and cohesive to win elections.” Fielding questions from journalists shortly after the Congress, Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategy, Alhaji Sa’adu Salau, applauded the consensus arrangement which produced new leaders at the local government level.

“In line with the unanimous resolution of all APC stakeholders in the state, the directive of our leader His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the National Caretaker Committee of APC, we resolved that the election of the executives of the party would be based on consensus arrangement. That was exactly what we have done in all the 16 local government areas of the state. So, what we did today was to publicly affirm those elected on the basis of consensus. I can confirm that the process at which the congress was concluded has been peaceful, hitch-free and we are so delighted with the process,” Salau added.

