Kwara APC crisis: Elders’ Caucus calls for Lai Mohammed’s suspension from the party

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

*As minister’s faction accuses gov of anti-party activities

Members of the Elders Caucus and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have called for the immediate suspension of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, from the party for his anti-party activities, bordering on his unguarded comments against the leader of the party in the state, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and for unveiling a factional party secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital.

They also called for Mohammed’s removal as a minister from the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is no longer fit to represent the interest of the people of Kwara State.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Ilorin, the state capital, Prince Sunday Fagbemi said the estranged relationship between Mohammed and the governor, who by the party’s constitution is the leader of the party in the state, is most uncalled for, adding that the minister’s “continuing encouragement and support for fractionalisation of the party is anti-party and he cannot contest the leadership of the party with the governor.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the minister’ was the brain behind the opening of an illegal factional secretariat in Kwara State, when he is supposed to be one of the leaders of APC and a representative of Kwara State in the Federal Executive Council. He shamelessly came in from Abuja to fan the ember of disunity within the party by unveiling an illegal factional secretariat of the party in the state.

“The minister unfortunately used the occasion of the unveiling of the secretariat to throw tantrums at Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, which revolved mainly around the funds donated by good spirited individuals towards the 2019 elections in the state.”

In another press conference addressed by the factional APC of the minister, Governor AbdulRazaq was accused of “running the affairs of the state only with his family members and a few cronies, to the exclusion of the party and the people whose sweat and blood produced his electoral victory in 2019.

