Kwara APC crisis: Elders’ Caucus calls for Lai Mohammed’s suspension

Members of the elders’ caucus and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have called for the immediate suspension of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, from the party for his antiparty activities, bordering on his unguarded comments against the leader of the party in the state, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and for unveiling a factional party secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital. They also called for Mohammed’s removal as a minister from the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he was no longer fit to represent the interest of the people of Kwara State.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Ilorin, Prince Sunday Fagbemi said the estranged relationship between Mohammed and the governor, who by the party’s constitution was the leader of the party in the state, was uncalled for, adding that the minister’s ‘continuing encouragement and support for factionalisation of the party is anti-party and that he cannot contest the leadership of the party with the governor.

Like this: Like Loading...