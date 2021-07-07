Politics

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed may be sanctioned

The Minister of Information and Culture and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Lai Mohammed might be sanctioned over his outburst against the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman and the state party. The state party Caretaker Committee Chairman, Abdullahi Samari Abubakar revealed this Tuesday in Abuja when he spoke to some journalists.

According to him, the minister is distorting some stories as it affects the state party.

He condemned those trying to credit the extension of membership registration and revalidation exercise in Kwara State to the Information Minister.

According to him, that was the position of the Kwara State Governor and the State APC Caretaker Committee, that the registration should be extended because of the new entrants.

Responding to the development in an interview Wednesday in Abuja, the Kwara State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, said the party may apply disciplinary measures according to the party’s constitution.

His words: “Like I said earlier on, I still see the minister as a member of our party because he has not formally told us that he is moving out of the party which I doubt if he will do. He is a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where the APC as a ruling party is running the administration of governance. So I don’t think he will want to move out. But from those utterances he made, the party, APC as a structure, has guidelines over issues. If we feel that what he said publicly amounts to disrespect or causing acrimony within the party, honestly, we are going to make sure the rules of the party are applied against him and any other person.”

When asked whether the minister will be suspended or expelled from the APC, the Kwara State Caretaker Chairman said: “Well, there are guidelines like I told you. If the offence is commensurate to suspending him, or any other punishment, definitely the rule of the party is going to apply because nobody is too big to be sanctioned. We want to have sanity in the party.”

The sanction, Samari said, will take place very soon.

“Well, there are steps according to the party. It has to start from the particular ward of that fellow. Then come down to the local government then to the state. So, whatever decision is taken at the ward, to local government then to state, it will then be forwarded to the national level for ratification.”

The APC chieftain also confirmed that Lai Mohammed had earlier revalidated his membership of the APC in the state.

