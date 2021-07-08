News

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed on his own – Senators

Senators from Kwara State yesterday expressed their unflinching support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the on-going crisis between him and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. This was coming a few days after the minister lambasted the state governor, describing him as a ‘one chance.’ The senators expressed their support during a media briefing in Abuja, saying that their working relationship with the governor was harmonious. The lawmakers were Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Umar Sadiq (Kwara North).

They described the governor as the authentic leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. On the crisis in the state, they clarified that all the money realised by the APC in the state to prosecute the 2019 elections were judiciously utilised under the leadership of the governor.

They also said that the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was not speaking the minds of the party members when he said that Kwara State under the current administration had ‘entered one-chance.’ The politicians also explained that the revalidation of membership registration would soon start to enable those who had yet to register, do so before the state party’s congress. Senator Ashiru in his remarks said: “Recently, there have been some issues in the media about Kwara. “Our meeting here is to assure you that Kwara, under the leadership of Governor Abdulrazaq, is doing extremely well in terms of both physical and urban development. “We want to assure you that the issue at hand, we don’t want to escalate it, because it is totally centred on what happened two years ago. We feel we have passed that milestone. We are in a new era. “A very good era, an era where the slogan of ‘Otoge’ was orchestrated and we are happy that today, we have a new revolution in Kwara.”

