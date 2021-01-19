News

Kwara APC crisis: Stakeholders meeting ends in stalemate

The meeting of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday to resolve the crisis in the state party ended in a stalemate, just as the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed declined to speak to the media.

The duo, who attended the meeting, said they were asked not to speak to the media after the meeting. It was gathered that each of the factions of the Kwara State APC was asked to bring 10 persons for the meeting that was held with the Caretaker Committee members.

The members of the Caretaker Committee who were present at the meeting were: Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello; former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; Senator Yusuf Yusuf, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Alhaji Ishmael Ahmed, Mrs. Stella Oketete and the Secretary of the Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe. The meeting was chaired by the secretary of the Committee, AkpanUdoedehe, while the Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, were absent. Fielding questions after the meeting, the Niger State governor and member of the Caretaker Committee, Sani Bello, told newsmen that the meeting did not end in stalemate.

Rather, he said that the Committee asked the North Central APC zone to go and look into the crisis and report back to the Committee. He said: “We looked at the issue surrounding APC in Kwara State and we had brief submission from some of the stakeholders and it involved that the matter should be taken back to the zone for the zone to look at the issues surrounding the problems and report back to the National caretaker committee.

So, I hope that by next week, we should be able to resolve the matter at the zonal level and once that is done, we can put our recommendations to the Caretaker committee for further action.

“So, it was a very brief meeting that lasted maybe, 30 minutes but I think we have achieved a lot but I can also say that the causes of this conflict are mostly due to communication gap which I hope we were able to resolve.

But whatever decision we will take, we will make sure that there is no bias and also whatever decision we will take we will make sure that it is in the interest of our great party, the APC. We have no intention to favour any person but to look critically at the situation and to advise the Caretaker Committee on the necessary steps to take. I think that is our mandate.” Asked, what are the issues to be looked at, he said: “Like I said, there was a communication gap and I think that communication gap led to the action then and that is what we are trying to look at and resolve and to agree amicably on what we think is good for the party in Kwara State. So, I think communication gap really played a role.

