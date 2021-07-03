News

Kwara APC crisis traceable to Gov’s refusal to share public fund –Party Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has traced the crisis rocking the Kwara State’s chapter of the party to the refusal of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to share money to politicians. Mustapha, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the Governor is more passionate about infrastructural development than attending to “stomach infrastructure”. He scored Governor AbdulRazaq high in the areas of infrastructural development and prudent management of the state’s meagre resources. Mustapha, a former aide of the former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said: “Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq in the last two years has done well than the past administrations which I was a part of. Governor Abdul- Razaq has right the many wrongs. He has done well in the area of developmental projects, among other areas.

