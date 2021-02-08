Kwara APC: Dissidents risk suspension, says AbdulRazaq

Barely 48 hours to the commencement of the nationwide membership registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said that those fanning the embers of disaffection in the state chapter of the party, risk being suspended.

He disclosed that the party would today take decisive action on the dissidents, who he alleged, had been hatching a series of plots from Abuja to halt the APC membership registration through needless litigation.

AbdulRazaq spoke in Ilorin at the 2021 empowerment programme of the senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, where he equipped no fewer than 225 beneficiaries with different tools.

The governor warned that the aggrieved people, who have been waging war against his administration, should either retrace their steps or quit the party, adding that APC would no longer tolerate their ‘pull him down’ attitude.

AbdulRazaq, who spoke before he formally flagged off Oloriegbe’s empowerment tools, urged members of the ruling party to troop out en mass for the revalidation of membership.

He told the gathering that security had been beefed up across the state ahead of the exercise so as to prevent possible hijack and also forestall breakdown of law and order.

While thanking the Kwara Central legislator for his quality representation in the National Assembly, the governor assured that his government would consolidate on the achievements made in line with the change mantra of the ruling party.

