Kwara APC elders drum support for AbdulRazaq’s second term bid

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have drummed support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s re-election bid, saying it would further ensure equity and fairness in the state’s political zoning arrangement.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital, spokesman of the Elders Forum, Ambassador Nurudeen Mohammed, who was flanked by Chief Wole Oke and Barrister Kunle Sulyman, expressed their full support for Governor AbdulRazaq’s second term bid.

The APC elders said: “On the issue of zoning arrangement, it would be better for Kwara Central Senatorial District to have another shot at the gubernatorial seat through the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has just four more years to complete his constitutionally guaranteed eight years tenure, than for someone coming afresh from the same senatorial district.

“It’s our belief that this arrangement will be of greatest benefit to the party as it will go a long way to ensuring equity and fairness in the geopolitical allocation/sharing of our common patrimony.

“We, elders, after an in-depth, thorough, honest and selfless assessment of the past three and a half years of governance and administration of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, have no alternative but to give our full, unalloyed and unreserved support for his second term as governor of our beloved Kwara State. This is our unadulterated recommendation to the entire patriotic populace of Kwara State.”

 

