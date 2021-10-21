News

Kwara APC heading for defeat, Lai Mohammed’s loyalists warn

A faction of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of ingratitude. Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Deputy Chairman of the faction Chief Sunday Oyebiyi warned that the party could be heading for defeat in the 2023 general election.

The group condemned AbdulRazaq for attacking the minister in a recent interview. While urging the governor to desist from attacking Mohammed, Oyebiyi insisted the minister deserved to be credited for his victory in the 2019 election.

He warned the national secretariat that the governor “is dangerously navigating the party back to Egypt instead of the Promised Land that the ‘O To Ge’ revolution had in stock for Kwarans”. Oyebiyi said: “Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as a party leader, did all that was expected and required for a party to win elections. Ironically, the then gubernatorial candidate, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was being assisted, contributed nothing to the campaign fund, which he had earlier acknowledged.

“It is also important to mention that the party received no kobo as campaign fund from anybody other than Alhaji Lai Mohammed, contrary to the governor’s blackmail. All other stakeholders assisted all the candidates in the election in their own way and not through the party.”

