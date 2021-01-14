Kwara APC: Information minister’s faction declares war

The faction of the All ProgressivesCongress( APC) allegedly loyal to the Minister of Information, AlhajiLaiMohammed, in Kwara State, has declared war againsttheparty in the state. According to the faction, unless the State APC CaretakerChairman, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, was removed, the Party would never know peace in the state. Itwasallegedthatafaction of APC in Kwara State loyal to the governor, Alhaji Abdulraham Abdulrazaq, recently removed the state Caretaker Chairman.

However, briefing journalists yesterday at the APC National Secretariat, a group led by AkogunIyiolaOyedepo said, unless the decision was reversed, peace would continuetoeludethepartyinKwara State, a position that was dismissed by Kunle Sulaiman, who is close to the governor. According to him, majority of the party members in the state were comfortable with the decision to replace thestateCaretakerchairman.

At the press conference, Akogun Oyedepo appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to save the party from the imminent destruction that the decision can engender in Kwara State. Hesaid:“Wehaveresolved to reject the verdict of the National Caretaker Committee on the purported removal of HonBashir OmolajaBolarinwa. It is worth nothing more thanthevalueof the paperon which the letter given to Hon Sanmari Abdulahiiswritten.

“It certainly shall not work in Kwara State no matter who is behind it. Though when we told the Secretary that the decision could sink the party in the state, he said they really do not care. And he repeated during the conversation more than five times that he was acting under the instructions of the Chairman, H.E, Mai Mala Buni. We shall prove to those that aborted the peoples’ revolution foisting on our party the present situation since 2018 that Kwara is not an appendage of any outside power conspiracy.”

Like this: Like Loading...