News

Kwara APC: Information minister’s faction declares war

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The faction of the All ProgressivesCongress( APC) allegedly loyal to the Minister of Information, AlhajiLaiMohammed, in Kwara State, has declared war againsttheparty in the state. According to the faction, unless the State APC CaretakerChairman, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, was removed, the Party would never know peace in the state. Itwasallegedthatafaction of APC in Kwara State loyal to the governor, Alhaji Abdulraham Abdulrazaq, recently removed the state Caretaker Chairman.

However, briefing journalists yesterday at the APC National Secretariat, a group led by AkogunIyiolaOyedepo said, unless the decision was reversed, peace would continuetoeludethepartyinKwara State, a position that was dismissed by Kunle Sulaiman, who is close to the governor. According to him, majority of the party members in the state were comfortable with the decision to replace thestateCaretakerchairman.

At the press conference, Akogun Oyedepo appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to save the party from the imminent destruction that the decision can engender in Kwara State. Hesaid:“Wehaveresolved to reject the verdict of the National Caretaker Committee on the purported removal of HonBashir OmolajaBolarinwa. It is worth nothing more thanthevalueof the paperon which the letter given to Hon Sanmari Abdulahiiswritten.

“It certainly shall not work in Kwara State no matter who is behind it. Though when we told the Secretary that the decision could sink the party in the state, he said they really do not care. And he repeated during the conversation more than five times that he was acting under the instructions of the Chairman, H.E, Mai Mala Buni. We shall prove to those that aborted the peoples’ revolution foisting on our party the present situation since 2018 that Kwara is not an appendage of any outside power conspiracy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records six deaths in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded within 24 hours. According to data from the NCDC, the number of deaths increased from 1,212 recorded on Friday to 1,218 on Saturday. Nigeria recorded its highest number of daily deaths from COVID-19 on June 16 — with 31 people […]
News

Tech entrepreneur, Musk, ‘likely has moderate case’ of Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he “most likely” has a “moderate case” of Covid-19 but has been “getting wildly different results from different labs”. The boss of Tesla and SpaceX, who is 49, tweeted his symptoms were those of a “minor cold”. On Friday he said he had been tested four times, with two […]
News

Five die, others injured in Edo auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BENIN Five passengers lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident on the Benin- Ekpoma-Abuja Road in Edo State. The incident occurred about 11.30am near Obagie community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area. Many other people sustained injuries in the accident, which involved an 18-seater commercial bus and a truck.   he bus was heading towards […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica