Kwara APC mocks PDP over forensic audit

The Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mocked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its ignorant rantings on the forensic audit report which the state government recently received.

In a statement on Saturday by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, the APC said the fact that the PDP could not distinguish between a statutory audit which the Auditor General carries out as a matter of duty, and a forensic audit, which the governor as chief executive can commission on suspicion of any fraud across government agencies, testifies to why the state was in such a big mess under their regime.

“For example, the Federal Government has repeatedly commissioned forensic and process audits of many of its agencies, including the NNPC, NPA, NIMASA etc. These audits were not necessarily carried out by the Office of Auditor General. We aver that the PDP is suffering from crass ignorance in saying that the forensic audit should have been carried out or commissioned by the Auditor General. Which law stated that? None. It is a claim built on pitiable ignorance by those who often beat their chest about being well-educated,” the APC said.

