Kwara APC new chairman calls for peace, unity

The newly elected Chairman of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, has stated that he has commenced peace and reconciliation moves to bring all aggrieved members back into the fold of the party. Fagbemi disclosed this at a press briefing in Ilorin by the APC leaders in Kwara South to appreciate Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq for supporting the emergence of Fagbemi as the state party chairman. The chairman added that the crisis in the party in the state is only a figment of the imagination of some saboteurs and urged all party faithful to join hands with him to rebuild the party.

He said: “We have embarked on genuine reconciliation with those that we believe have reasons to be aggrieved. “Towards this end, I have instructed other executive members during our maiden meeting to meet with the aggrieved members. We have worked together before and we can still work together again. “We can’t do it alone and therefore, I call on all to put all hands on the deck to move the party forward.” On the last state congress, Fagbemi said it was good to note that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, the supposedly elected factional chairman, have both denied participating in any parallel congress in the state. Earlier, spokesman of leaders of Kwara South APC, Chief James Ayeni, had thanked the governor for supporting their call to allow the party’s chairmanship position return to Kwara South to enable the zone complete its tenure which had earlier been truncated, adding that the new chairman has the experience, knowledge and capacity to lead the party to victory in 2023.

