Kwara: APC, PDP in war of words over projects

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the raging war of words between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State over the planned commissioning of some projects by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

The Kwara State government is set to commission some projects in February this year. This would put paid to the flak and accusations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is inept and has nothing to offer the state. The opposition party had through the Director General of its Campaign Council in the state, Prof. Ali Ahmad, said: “The Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration had invited the President for project commissioning on more than two occasions within its first four years in office. But nothing has been done here in Kwara.

In other states, we heard about 50km of road projects and 500 units of housing projects are being constructed by their governors. “We haven’t had it bad as this in Kwara State, spending almost four years without commissioning a single project. AbdulRazaq has spent three and a half years in office as governor, but rather than roll out his achievements in office, he keeps waving a train that has long taken off.”

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Babatunde Mohammed, on his part, said: “The governor opted to read an uninspiring speech instead of commissioning projects to mark the Democracy Day celebration. “Since June 12 is Democracy Day, the people of Kwara State expected that the administration would roll out dividends of democracy by unfolding new projects and social services that would enhance the socioeconomic development of the state and improve the standard of living of the people.”

Reacting to the vituperations criticisms of the PDP and its stalwarts, the Special Adviser to Governor AbdulRazaq on Political Communication, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, said the PDP is ”frustrated by the giant strides of the governor, having realised the difference between his administration and their corrupt regime, which is like comparing darkness and daylight.” Adigun explained that the governor did not commission projects during the Democracy Day celebration because the administration was not into commissioning uncompleted projects, accusing the PDP of commissioning deceptive and uncompleted projects in the state, like the Metropolitan Square, Cargo Terminal and Government House residence, when it was in power.

He added: “The APC administration in Kwara has done a lot of developmental projects and will let the projects speak for themselves as they would certainly be commissioned at the appropriate time before the expiration of the first term of Governor AbdulRazaq and this would be consolidated on during his second term.” Similarly, the state commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Bode Towoju, dismissed what he called the ranting of the PDP, saying: “The AbdulRazaq administration has done a lot of work, completed a good number of roads, hospitals have been renovated and equipped, while we have renovated over 600 schools.

“So, if we start commissioning projects as a priority and shift the focus from continuing empowering our people, impacting their lives positively, we won’t get anything done. However, as I’m talking to you, one of our capital projects, the multi million Naira Garment Factory, is completed already waiting for commissioning. I can tell you authoritatively that what is needed to be done is just cleaning, that is all. Everything is set to reposition Kwara back to its rightful position.

“Another capital project of this administration is the Visual Arts Centre that will be a software centre for every actor, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa because what we are bringing there is second to none in Africa, comprising dubbing, graphic animation, and lots of other things. The pre and post production of films will be done at the Visual Centre, as well as the Practical Village, that is also almost completed and will be commissioned soon. Most of the equipment are already on ground. We just need to start fixing them.

“The Innovation Hub Centre is another monumental project of the administration that will change the course of destiny of Kwara youths for good by making them self-reliant and nipping poverty in the bud among the teeming youths in the state. It will soon be commissioned. “Also, our Nocha FM in Okuta, Baruten local government area is ready for commissioning. We are also working on the Kaaki FM and other booster stations in Lafiagi and Patigi.

We have high respect for media in Kwara State; we want to develop that industry. If you look at what is happening in Kwara TV now, it is as if you are watching Aljazeera, CNN, though we are still not where we are going. When you talk about Radio Kwara too, it was dead when we came on board, but today it has bounced back. The kind of money they are generating now they have never generated it in the history of the Radio Station.

Things have taken a complete new dimension for Kwara state because the Governor is putting Kwara first and we are very proud of his style of leadership.” The PDP stirred another hornet’s nest regarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s coming to Kwara State on Tuesday (yesterday) for the presidential campaign rally of the APC, by asking the President to only come to the state for the presidential rally and leave after delivering his speech, and not to commission any “uncompleted projects” of the AbdulRazaq administration.

Intriguingly, the PDP that has been very vocal in its flak about Governor AbdulRazaq, particularly for not commissioning any project in over three years of his administration, has now changed gear when it dawned on the party that the AbdulRazaq administration indeed has executed a number of projects that are ready or almost ready for commissioning.

Urging President Buhari to distance himself from what he called a “fraudulent act” by the state governor, the Director General of the PDP campaign council (Ahmad), who is a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, said the action was a ploy by the governor “to save himself from the embarrassment of having his failures become a topic of national discourse when the President visits and finds no noteworthy project for commissioning.

“I, therefore advise the President to visit Kwara State for the APC campaign rally, deliver his message to the electorate and leave without being stained with the falsehood concocted by the state government,” Ahmad said. However, the spokesperson of the APC Campaign Council in the state and Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Olasumbo Oyeyemi, wondered why the opposition PDP is crying itself hoarse as the President would be coming on Tuesday for the flag off of the APC presidential campaign only, while he would be back in the state at a later date to commission the monumental projects of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration.

She said: “The opposition PDP will definitely cry out its heart next month (February), when President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to be in the state again to commission some legacy projects executed by Governor AbdulRazaq. “President Buhari is coming to just flag off the presidential campaign in Kwara State, while a different date will be announced for grand commissioning of different impactful projects such as the largest Intensive Care Unit facility in North Central which is the first functional ICU facility in the state.

“The PDP is understandably jittery because it has exhausted its arsenals of empty catch phrases and propaganda that fail to inspire the electorates as a result of its horrible records in Kwara State. Worse still is the fact that the PDP Campaign Council is led by persons notorious for their roles in diverting public resources for their own use. “They are understandably pained that this governor is now committing savings from bogus consultancy money that they were diverting to their private pockets to building a befitting headquarters for the KWIRS, which will have different office spaces for commercial purposes and benefit the state.

“The PDP and its leaders are jittery and totally bereft of ideas, knowing they have nothing meaningful to campaign against a governor that has not only cleansed their mess like President Buhari did in 2015, but has in fact gone ahead to place Kwara State on the national map as one of the most progressive states in the country in Human Capital Development Indices (HCDIs), such as in provision of healthcare, basic education, gender inclusion, youths empowerment, rural urban development, and support for the vulnerable and the elderly. “It is shocking that characters like Dr. Ali Ahmad are the ones talking. It is a case of ‘you can’t shame the shameless’. The characters who made Kwara the object of national joke are talking again.

It is beyond shame that the characters who turned various agencies of government like SUBEB and KWIRS to their cash cow are blinded by negative politics to not see the creativity of the new administration whose savings from KWIRS are now being used to construct the multibillion naira HQs that comprises office spaces that would be one of its kind in the country.

“They are not ashamed that resources that ordinarily should go into building a new future for the state are being spent to clean their mess, including the recently paid gratuities and pension that dated back to 2009 and 2010. We urge the people of Kwara State to ignore the PDP as its noise is true to type.”

