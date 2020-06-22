Kwara: APC stakeholders drum support for AbdulRazaq

T

he All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, elders, leaders and office holders in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State have continued to drum support for Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq even as they also recognised Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, as the chairman of the party in the local government.

The stakeholders at the weekend declared support for Governor AbdulRazaq as the leader of the party in the state.

This was part of the resolutions reached by the party leaders after their meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by the ‘Otoge’ exponent, Alhaji LAK Jimoh, Alhaji Hassan Daodu, Alhaji Abdulrahman Iliyasu, Majority Leader, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Olawoyin and his Deputy Chief Whip counterpart, Hon. Jimoh Yusuf.

Others in attendance include Water Resources Commissioner, Hajia Arinola Lawal and Special Adviser, Political Affairs, Alhaji Saadu Salaudeen.

In his remarks, Yusuf said: “We all agreed that we are strongly behind the governor. We are giving him total loyalty and support in appreciation of what he has done for the council and also to encourage him to do more for us.”

Conveying the resolution of the stakeholders to reporters, Salaudeen said: “The unanimous resolution is that in Ilorin East we stand united and solidly in total support for the governor.

“We assure him that he has nothing to fear in our local government. No party crisis. We are all one family. The party executives, office holders and stakeholders are together as one family in APC. We recognise the governor as the leader of APC and Bolarinwa as the chairman.

“We also want to assure the people of the state that nothing will take away the much cherished victory that the APC gained in 2019.

“And by God’s grace, Governor AbdulRazaq remains the same person that God has given that rare benefit as the governor in 2023.”

