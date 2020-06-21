Kwara: APC stakeholders drum support for AbdulRazaq

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, elders, leaders and office holders in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State have recognised Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa as the Chairman of the party.

They also declared their total support for Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq as the leader of the party in the state.

This was part of the resolutions of the party leaders after their meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the ‘Otoge’ exponent, Alhaji LAK Jimoh, Alhaji Hassan Daodu, Alhaji Abdulrahman Iliyasu, Majority Leader, Kwara state House of Assembly Hon Abubakar Olawoyin and his Deputy Chief Whip counterpart Hon Jimoh Yusuf.

Others in attendance included Water Resources Commissioner Hajia Arinola Lawal and Special Adviser, Political, Alhaji Saadu Salaudeen.

In his remarks, Hon Yusuf said: “We all agreed that we are strongly behind the governor. We are giving him total loyalty and support in appreciation of what he has done for the council and also to encourage him to do more for us.”

