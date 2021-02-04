News

Kwara APC stakeholders meeting ends abruptly

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Stakeholders meeting convened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation committee sent from the national headquarters of the party to keep party members abreast of its exercise in Kwara State ended abruptly in Ilorin yesterday. It was gathered that the screening process for the event was already going on at the State Banquet Hall, located opposite Government House, Ilorin, when the former state caretaker chairman of the party, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, stormed the venue ultimately to gain entry.

Pandemonium broke out as the embattled party leader and his supporters met stiff resistance from personnel conducting the exercise and some supporters of the new chairman of the party’s state caretaker committee chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari. Bolarinwa and his supporters later reportedly forced their way into the hall as they reportedly broke the glass door at the entrance leading to the main hall amid shout of expression of anger.

A member of the seven- man registration and revalidation committee told the protesting crowd to be patient, saying that the ex-chairman was actually invited to the meeting, expressing surprise at the turn of event. Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and that of the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki, were reserved at the high table at the event.

But due to the pandemonium that ensued, the planned stakeholders meeting for the party leaders in the state could no longer hold yesterday as the committee members were later seen at Idi Igba ward where Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq flagged off the membership registration exercise.

However, another version of the development said that the purportedly removed state APC caretaker chairman, Bolarinwa, APC woman Leader, Ramat Laide Alake and their supporters were attacked by some party members when they atempted to gain entry into the venue of the meeting. The version said that windscreen of a car belonging to the APC women leader was also shattered as some personal belongings were allegedly stolen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG summons Ghanaian envoy over demolition saga

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

T he Federal Government has summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo, over the demolition of a residential quarters at the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana.     Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this yesterday via his twitter handle, said the summon […]
News Top Stories

Dangote: Elumelu’s one of Africa’s most innovative, ambitious business leaders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s richest man and president of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been pouring encomiums on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, over the recent listing of the banker, investor and philanthropist on the TIME 2020 100 Most Influential People list.   He described […]
News

Orji Kalu: Izuogu’s death, a national loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, yesterday in Abuja, described the death of renowned scientist and car inventor, Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, as a huge loss to Nigeria. In a statement issued by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said Izuogu would be remembered for his contributions to the development of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica