Kwara APC stakeholders meeting ends abruptly

Stakeholders meeting convened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation committee sent from the national headquarters of the party to keep party members abreast of its exercise in Kwara State ended abruptly in Ilorin yesterday. It was gathered that the screening process for the event was already going on at the State Banquet Hall, located opposite Government House, Ilorin, when the former state caretaker chairman of the party, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, stormed the venue ultimately to gain entry.

Pandemonium broke out as the embattled party leader and his supporters met stiff resistance from personnel conducting the exercise and some supporters of the new chairman of the party’s state caretaker committee chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari. Bolarinwa and his supporters later reportedly forced their way into the hall as they reportedly broke the glass door at the entrance leading to the main hall amid shout of expression of anger.

A member of the seven- man registration and revalidation committee told the protesting crowd to be patient, saying that the ex-chairman was actually invited to the meeting, expressing surprise at the turn of event. Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and that of the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki, were reserved at the high table at the event.

But due to the pandemonium that ensued, the planned stakeholders meeting for the party leaders in the state could no longer hold yesterday as the committee members were later seen at Idi Igba ward where Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq flagged off the membership registration exercise.

However, another version of the development said that the purportedly removed state APC caretaker chairman, Bolarinwa, APC woman Leader, Ramat Laide Alake and their supporters were attacked by some party members when they atempted to gain entry into the venue of the meeting. The version said that windscreen of a car belonging to the APC women leader was also shattered as some personal belongings were allegedly stolen.

