Kwara APC To INEC: Address lapses in presidential, NASS polls

The Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the lapses in presidential and National Assembly elections. In a statement on Tuesday, spokesman Tajudeen Aro commended the efforts of the electoral umpire, especially its professional handling of the process The ruling party said: “We are convinced that the INEC would have conducted some reviews of the last election to identify areas where it has to do better in the coming and future polls. “We feel especially compelled to call on INEC to address the late arrival of its officials and materials to various polling units. Equally important is the rampant incidence of insufficient electoral materials, including ink. “Similarly, we want to urge the electoral body to be very vigilant in its use of various electronic platforms. Of particular concern is the information at our disposal that the opposition party has perfected plans to hack into INEC portals to manipulate the process to its advantage.”
Related Articles
WTO fails to agree on interim leader
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has failed to select a caretaker chief due to an impasse among members who must still agree by November on a replacement for outgoing Director-General Roberto Azevedo, the Geneva-based body said yesterday. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the WTO was unlikely to fill a leadership void after Washington’s insistence on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stakeholders tasks community members on prioritizing media engagement
Stakeholders in the media industry have asked community members to maximise the media space for the developments of their communities. The call was made at the presentation of publication on ‘Media-driven Advocacy and Community Engagement on The Development of Lagos Communities’, as part of activities under a project supported by the European Union ‘Agent for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate asks AGF to sanction his officers over $274.2m loss
The Senate has uncovered how some officials of the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation made Nigeria to lose the sum of $274.2 million (N54.1bn) on external loans. This discovery is contained in the report of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which was considered and approved by the Red Chamber before proceeding […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)