Kwara APC To INEC: Address lapses in presidential, NASS polls

The Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the lapses in presidential and National Assembly elections. In a statement on Tuesday, spokesman Tajudeen Aro commended the efforts of the electoral umpire, especially its professional handling of the process The ruling party said: “We are convinced that the INEC would have conducted some reviews of the last election to identify areas where it has to do better in the coming and future polls. “We feel especially compelled to call on INEC to address the late arrival of its officials and materials to various polling units. Equally important is the rampant incidence of insufficient electoral materials, including ink. “Similarly, we want to urge the electoral body to be very vigilant in its use of various electronic platforms. Of particular concern is the information at our disposal that the opposition party has perfected plans to hack into INEC portals to manipulate the process to its advantage.”

Like this: Like Loading...