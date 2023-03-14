2023 Elections News

Kwara APC To INEC: Address Lapses In Presidential/NASS Polls

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Ahead of the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly polls, the Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the challenges that slowed down the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, the party commended the efforts of the electoral umpire, especially its professional handling of the process.

“We are convinced that the INEC would have conducted some reviews of the last election to identify areas where it has to do better in the coming and future polls.

“We feel especially compelled to call on the INEC to address the late arrival of its officials and materials to various polling units. Equally important is the rampant incidence of insufficient electoral materials, including the ink,” the party said.

“Similarly, we want to urge the electoral body to be very vigilant in its use of various electronic platforms.

“Of particular concern is the information at our disposal that the opposition party has perfected plans to hack into INEC portals to manipulate the process to its advantage.

“This is what the PDP is now banking on to re-impose an expired political dynasty on the state after its total rejection by the people of Kwara State. We, therefore call for absolute vigilance.

“As a professional body, we are certain that the INEC must have discovered some other things that should be improved upon, and we hope to see such improvements on Saturday. All said, we commend the body for its exemplary conduct during the last election, and we seek a better outing on Saturday.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Benin kingdom needs federal presence – APC Chieftain

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC for Edo South Senatorial district for the 2023 National Assembly election, Valentine Owamagbe Asuen, has called on Edo South electorate to vote for the candidates of the party in the forthcoming 2023 General elections. Speaking at a consultative meeting with APC stakeholders in Benin- City, the human […]
News Top Stories

CBN to launch digital currency by October

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Apex bank’s choice to supplement cash Move to enhance financial inclusion target The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch the pilot scheme of its digital currency on October 1, 2021. According to an online media outfit, Nairametrics, quoting “private sources” yesterday, the apex bank and stakeholders shed further light on its digital currency initiative […]
News

Nigeria records 2,187 cholera cases, 233 deaths – NCDC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that a total of 2187 confirmed cases of cholera have been reported from 31 states in Nigeria and 233 deaths from January 1 to September 25. The Agency in its Public Health Advisory issued on October 13, and signed by its Director General, Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica