Kwara APC Ward Chairmen inaugurated, charged on unity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen in the 193 Wards of Kwara State have been inaugurated with a charge to them to discharge their duties without fear or favour, be magnanimous in victory and strive for peace and unity in the party in their respective domains.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who gave the admonition through his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said: “There is time for everything, a time for war and a time for peace. This is the time for peace; you should therefore embrace peace and don’t see anyone as your enemy or the enemy of the party. Be humble and be magnanimous in victory, embrace those who contested with you and see them as your friends.

“The APC umbrella is big enough to accommodate all and sundry. By display of humility and by your actions and utterances, you can attract more people to the APC fold. Strive for this because the more the merrier.

“Be loyal to the party, show love to all, including those outside the party, never take sides on issues, behave like good leaders by trying to manage the good, the bad and the ugly. These are the hallmarks of good leaders. In all you do, please don’t cross the line.

“Don’t be arrogant, behave well to people because your behaviour will determine how far you will go in life. Stretch your hands of fellowship to all, there is still more space within our party, bring more people into the party.”

In his remarks, the state APC Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, who told the Ward Chairmen to go back to their respective Wards after the inauguration to perform the inauguration of other members of their executives, urged them not to be winners take all in the running of party affairs in their areas.