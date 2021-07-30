lai Mohammed)
Kwara APC Ward Congresses: Lai Mohammed’s faction says it is ready

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Information Minister Lai Mohammed’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has stated that it is fully prepared to participate in Saturday’s ward congresses holding across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Ilorin, the state capital, Legal Adviser of the faction, Barrister Ladi Mustapha, disclosed that  they have secured nomination forms for all prospective contestants into positions at the wards and local governments in compliance with the set guidelines for the exercise.

He said: “In spite of the unnecessary contours and roadblocks mounted by some adversaries of this party, the truth has vindicated the just, that our flight of progress has continued to fly in higher altitudes. We have proved to the reactionary group that we are made of stiffer stuff and that the moving train is unstoppable.

“Furthermore, we have notified the relevant agencies as required by the Electoral Act, 2006 (As Amended).

“In a nutshell, the ship is smooth sailing towards a safe harbour on this very crucial and important obligation to our party.

“In this connection, it is pertinent to dilate briefly on the antics of some retrogressive elements who have swung their theatrics from absurd buffoonery to high tragedy by deceptively congregating in the corridors of illegality over the chairmanship position of our party in this state. The fact is, we are organising ward Congresses in Kwara state on Saturday July 31 to be supervised by Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) who is the conditionally recognised caretaker chairman in Kwara State.

“However, we have remained undaunted, resolute and focused on the ideals and philosophy of our party. For the avoidance of doubt, the Supreme Court ruling on Jegede Vs. Rotimi Akeredolu Governorship election should be bold enough on the wall of justice that Hon. Bashir Ọmọlaja Bolarinwa’s chairmanship is as solid, in law, as the Rock of Gibraltar. Therefore, it is advisable for the political masquerades to step back to the shrine and allow peace to reign in the party in the state.”

