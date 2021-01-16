News

Kwara APC youths back removal of party chairman

Youths under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the three senatorial districts in Kwara State have expressed unflinching support for the removal of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, saying the era of godfatherism and self-service is over for good in the state with the ousting of the Saraki dynasty in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, at the weekend, the APC youth said they also aligned themselves with the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Samari to replace Bolarinwa as chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, describing the appointment as a round peg in a round hole. The youth said Bolarinwa ought to have resigned as chairman of the party in the state having shown from inception to have unhidden hostility and hatred for the governor and the party he was entrusted to lead by his actions and inactions, adding that he deserved the fate that now befell him.

News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bristow sacks 100 pilots, engineers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A day after Air Peace sacked over 75 pilots, embattled Bristow Helicopters, yesterday, announced the sack of over 100 pilots and engineers made up of Nigerians and expatriates. This is coming amid industrial action embarked upon by labour unions that has crippled the airline’s operations. The airline, however, based its decision on the severe impact […]
News

Why I appointed many youths in my govt, by El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday said that he values the inputs of young people in governance and that is why many of them have been appointed and vested with positions of responsibility in his administration. The governor gave the explanation at the unveiling of the third set of Kashim Ibrahim Fellows at the […]
News Top Stories

CAN demands immediate reopening of churches nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate reopening of churches nationwide, especially in states where places of worship were still shut. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the continued lockdown order on places of worship in some states, including Lagos and Ogun states, […]

