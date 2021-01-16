Kwara APC youths back removal of party chairman

Youths under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the three senatorial districts in Kwara State have expressed unflinching support for the removal of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, saying the era of godfatherism and self-service is over for good in the state with the ousting of the Saraki dynasty in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, at the weekend, the APC youth said they also aligned themselves with the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Samari to replace Bolarinwa as chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, describing the appointment as a round peg in a round hole. The youth said Bolarinwa ought to have resigned as chairman of the party in the state having shown from inception to have unhidden hostility and hatred for the governor and the party he was entrusted to lead by his actions and inactions, adding that he deserved the fate that now befell him.

