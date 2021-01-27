News

Kwara APC’ll emerge stronger from its crisis –Spokesman

Posted on Author Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said the party would come out of the current crisis rocking it in the state.

 

It therefore urged its members to come out in their numbers and participate in the forthcoming members revalidation and registration exercise.

 

Spokesperson of the Caretaker Committee of the state APC, Tajudeen Aro Folarin, who addressed journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, reiterated that; “The revalidation and registration of members are more important than the crisis.” Folarin, loyal to state Governor Abdulrahm Abdulrazaq, said “the crisis at hand will not destroy the party, but rather would unite it the more.

 

“We now have another caretaker chairman in the state in person of Abdullahi Samari.

 

Though the case is still with the zonal headquarters of our party, I urge all our members to accept the verdict of the party and abide by it. We believe that there is crisis within the party, but we have to apply Solomonic wisdom for the unity of the party in the state.

 

“We should not allow the crisis to divert the attention of our performing governor. It is a known fact that the governor has won many laurels in terms of achievements, he has lived above board.

 

“The governor has embarked on many developmental projects hitherto abandoned.” On the about-to-commence membership revalidation and registration exercise, Alhaji Folarin hinted that the training of officials that would handle the exercise would take place between now and Monday next week, urging members of the party to mobilise well for the exercise by assuaging the feelings of aggrieved members of the party.

 

He tasked officials in charge of the exercise to eschew partisanship by being neutral in their conduct and actions.

