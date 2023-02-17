Education

Kwara approves N120m bailout funds for four tertiary institutions

Posted on

The Kwara State Government has approved the immediate release of the sum of N120 million as bailout funds to four state-owned tertiary institutions.
The affected tertiary institutions are the three colleges of education and the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies.
This was disclosed on Friday by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Alabi Afees Abolore, while addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, adding that the fund was an intervention by the state government to aid the smooth running of the institutions.
It would be recalled that several interventions of this nature had taken place across the tertiary institutions in the state since the inception of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in 2019.

 

Our Reporters



