Kwara Assembly loses House Leader

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilorin Central state Constituency, Hon Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin is dead.

Before his death, he was the House leader.

Hon. Olawoyin died in the early hours of Monday.

House Committee Chairman, information, Youths, Sports and Tourism, Hon Awolola Olumide Ayokunle confirmed the death, saying that “the sudden event occurred in the early hours of Monday 9th January, 2023 after a brief illness.”

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family of Hon. Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin and the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly over the death of the House Leader, describing the incident as sad and shocking.

