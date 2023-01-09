Metro & Crime

Kwara Assembly loses House Leader

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin  Comment(0)

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilorin Central state Constituency, Hon Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin is dead.

Before his death, he was the House leader.

Hon. Olawoyin died in the early hours of Monday.

House Committee Chairman, information, Youths, Sports and Tourism, Hon Awolola Olumide Ayokunle confirmed the death, saying that “the sudden event occurred in the early hours of Monday 9th January, 2023 after a brief illness.”

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family of Hon. Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin and the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly over the death of the House Leader, describing the incident as sad and shocking.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 12 with 25 sacks of Indian hemp in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Twelve persons involved in the courier of 1,381.5 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be Indian hemp have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State. While briefing journalists, the Acting Commander in the state, Mr. Isaac Aloye said, out of thee 12 arrested, four have been sent to the Correctional […]
Metro & Crime

Covid 19: Oniru cancels Golden Jubilee birthday celebration

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abduwasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal Thursday cancelled his golden jubile birthday celebration earlier scheduled to hold on Friday July 24, 2020. Oba Lawal, in a statement signed by his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, a lawyer, said that the landmark birthday celebration is worth rolling out the drums for, considering his recent […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap two in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Amotekun, police vow to rescue victims   Gunmen at the weekend abducted two persons in the Akoko axis of Ondo State. Sources said the gunmen waylaid the victims who were on their way from a community festival in Ikun-Akoko.   The two victims were the only occupants of the vehicle. \One of the victims is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica