Kwara Assembly: One delay too dangerous

After about 18 months of titanic legal battle and dilly-dally by the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulazeez Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was eventually sworn in by Speaker Yakub Salihu Danladi to the admiration of PDP faithful on February 9, 2021. In this report, STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI x-rays the hurdles and tortuous journey passed by the new lawmaker

It was a long and tortuous journey for Hon. Jimoh Raheem Agboola, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate (PDP) in the March 9, 2019 elections. But at long last, he was sworn in penultimate Tuesday by the Speaker,

Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakub Salihu Danladi, after a titanic legal battle and a lot of dilly-dally by the state House of Assembly. As the only lawmaker elected on the platform of the PDP in the All Progressives Congress-dominated 34-man House of Assembly,

Agboola saw the initial refusal of the APC to swear him in as a rape of democracy and disregard for rule of law. Hon. Agboola had contested in the March 9, 2019 elections with a view to representing his Ilorin South Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, if he was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the end of the poll.

However, when the results were later announced by the electoral body, Agboola’s opponent, Abdulazeez Elewu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner and sworn in as the duly elected representative of Ilorin South Constituency.

Dissatisfied with the INEC verdict, Agboola and his party, PDP, headed to the Kwara State Election Petition Tribunal to challenge INEC’s verdict and the election that produced Abdulazeez Elewu of the APC on the grounds that the candidate returned by INEC as the winner of the election was not qualified to contest the said election, while also faulting the primary that threw him up as the APC candidate.

In the judgment delivered by the Tribunal and read by Justice Mariya M. Ismaila, the tribunal in its central ruling nullified the election that produced Abdulazeez Elewu, the APC candidate, and ordered for fresh election to be conducted by INEC within three months of the judgment.

It also ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return already issued in respect of the said election. Not satisfied with the tribunal ruling, the APC approached the Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin, seeking to upturn the lower court’s ruling.

The party, however, got a shocker from the appellate court which sacked its candidate and ordered that the PDP candidate should be issued the Certificate of Return.

The appellate court’s ruling was hinged on the controversial primary election held by the APC in the area. Justice Hamman Barkar Hkawu, of the appellate court in his ruling, said the court’s decision was based on the disputed APC primary which produced one Suleiman Abdulsalam, but was later replaced with Abdulazeez Elewu.

He said: “The court held that the APC had no valid candidate for the election in the area and thereby declared the PDP candidate with the second highest votes as the winner of the poll.”

While Elewu was fined the sum of N200,000 by the court, he was also directed to return all the salaries and allowances he has collected so far.

The court also ordered that Hon. Agboola of the PDP should be admitted and sworn in as the duly elected member of the House, representing the people of Ilorin South.

The court also frowned at the leadership of the state House of Assembly for allegedly refusing to swear in the PDP candidate as the duly elected representative of Ilorin South State Constituency in the House, as ordered by the court.

Reacting to the Apex Court ruling, the state PDP in a statement by its Chairman, Hon. Kola Shittu, the party hailed the judgment which it described as a timely ruling against legislative impunity in Kwara State., adding that it’s “a huge lesson to politicians, political parties and government agencies to eschew impunity and always conduct themselves in a manner that is in tandem with provisions of the law.”

Notwithstanding the appellate court’s ruling, the Assembly did not swear in Agboola despite protests by the lawmaker, his party and civil society organisation. In another ruling by the appellate court in July 2020, the appellate court ordered the Assembly to swear in Agboola.

Rather than obeying the court, the Assembly challenged the ruling at the Supreme Court in Abuja, which also struck out the Assembly’s application for lack of jurisdiction. On May 27, 2020, the state House of Assembly became a sort of drama scene as Agboola, his supporters and PDP faithful reportedly barricaded the entrance of the Assembly complex.

It was learnt that Hon. Agboola and his supporters reportedly blocked the main gate of the Kwara Assembly complex following his inability to enter the House located in Asa Dam area, Ilorin for his inauguration as directed by the appellate court.

The leadership of the House as at that time was yet to swear in Agboola despite securing victory at Appeal Court and collecting Certificate of Return from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The leadership of the House had said that the House was in another court challenging Agboola’s victory.

Special Assistant on Media to Speaker of the House, Sheriff Ibrahim who confirmed the development, said the Clerk of the House had invited law enforcement agents, who advised the memberelect to leave the premises.

Speaking with journalists after the incident, Agboola urged his supporters to remain calm in the face of all the unwarranted provocations and sworn not to be daunted by the current happenings, believing that justice would eventually prevail in the matter and he would be sworn in at the end of the day.

The Forum of former members of Kwara State House of Assembly had earlier intervened in the impasse, urging the Speaker to swear in Hon. Jimoh Raheem Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The Forum, which has former state lawmakers from 1979 to 2019 as members, made this call in the communique issued at the end of its maiden meeting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, signed by Dr. Abraham Ashaolu and Hon. Isiaka Mogaji, the Acting Chairman and Acting Secretary respectively.

The communique added: “The Forum noted that Kwara State House of Assembly is one of few states that enjoy financial autonomy backed by relevant laws and therefore frowned at the flagrant disrespect of the Speaker of KWHA, Rt. Hon. Yakub Danladi to the unanimous judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered by Hon. Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam (JCA) that Hon. Jimoh Raheem Agboola should be recognised,

accepted and inaugurated as the representative of Ilorin South Constituency at the KWHA from November 2019 when INEC issued the Certificate of Return to him. The ruling was further upheld by the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgement delivered by Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Odili (JSC) in November 2020.

“The Forum further reiterates that the Kwara State House of Assembly is a public institution whose integrity and sacredness was built and preserved over the years through hard work, commitment and patrimony of all ex-lawmakers. And whatever can negatively rub off on the image of the House should be our common concern.”

Meanwhile, it appears the Assembly has soft-pedaled as the Speaker met recently with Agboola in his office towards the eventual swearing in of the lawmaker. Speaking with journalists after the meeting with the Speaker, which lasted over four hours,

Agboola urged members of his constituency to remain calm. Agboola, who said he presented his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Speaker and Clerk of the House during the meeting,

said: “My message to all Kwarans and people of Ilorin South Constituency is for them to exercise patience as we can always use dialogue to resolve things amicably.

“I thank Almighty Allah for giving us this day. I congratulate the people of Kwara that the ninth Assembly ably led by Speaker Yakubu D. Salihu met with me today and we had fruitful discussion on the process of finalising the issue of my swearing in as member of the state House of Assembly. “We both had to see how to resolve the matter amicably.

This is a pointer to the fact that all things being equal, the issue will be resolved. But it is gradual process. “I initially met with the clerk of the state House of Assembly, because according to the House rule the clerk is the one to introduce me to the speaker. From there she took me to the speaker. On getting to speaker too we discussed amicable resolution of the deadlock. “For now, the date of my swearing in is not known.

We need to iron out some things before my eventual swearing in. I am confident that between now and next week I will be sworn in. During the meeting too I presented my certificate of return from INEC and a proof of asset declaration from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CDB).”

Sanity eventually prevailed as Agboola was eventually sworn in by the Speaker as member representing the Kwara South Constituency on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in compliance with 14 month’s Appeal Court judgment in his favour.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Yakubu Danladi, who administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on the new member Danladi, in his remarks congratulated the new member and expressed optimism that the new lawmaker would adjust to the legislative business of the House in view of his experience.

“You are already familiar with the task ahead, we say congratulations and welcome on board,” the Speaker said.

The new legislator, while speaking with journalists after his inauguration, described his triumph as a product of judiciary, promising that he would not disappoint the electorate in llorin South constituency for the confidence reposed in him.

Agboola, who was member of the House during the 4th Assembly between 1999 and 2003, succeeded AbdulAzeez Elewu who contested on the platform of the APC. To the Kwara State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Kola Shittu, who led party stalwarts to the occasion, the action was belated and a slap on democracy. “I have a mixed reaction to the swearing in of our member, Honourable Jimoh Agboola as honourable member of the Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday February 9, 2021.

“On the one hand, I feel very happy he was sworn in to take his rightful place in the Assembly. On the other, hand it is saddening that his swearing in was delayed for 14 months after the courts have certified him the winner of that election.

“Failure to swear him in at the right time intentionally by the Speaker is an assault on and indeed an insult to the Nigerian judiciary by him and by extension the APC government in Kwara State.

“This attitude of flagrant disobedience to the various court orders, up to the Supreme Court, is an outright rejection of Rule of Law which is the fundamental of democracy anywhere in the world.

Therefore making Hon Agboola and our party, PDP, traverse the tortuous journey to the swearing in is a shame to the APC in Kwara State and a very bad knock to the development of our democracy in Nigeria. The impunity should stop.”

Like this: Like Loading...