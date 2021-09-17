Metro & Crime

Kwara: Association suspends President for alleged fraud

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Association of Kwara State Indigenous Contractors and Suppliers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) , has suspended its President, Alhaji Mashood Atanda Aigoro, for offences bordering on alleged financial improprieties. Also suspended are the Vice President, Alhaja Bola Geri Alimi and the Secretary, Lukman Abimbola. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, the Chairman of the Elders’ Council, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Agbaji, urged the trio to, henceforth, stop parading themselves as executive members of the Association pending when all allegations levelled against them are resolved and they are cleared. In particular, Alhaji Aigoro was accused of running the association as his personal fiefdom, without recourse to other members.

The Elders’ Council Chairman said: “All the contributions made by members have no records, the records are only known by him, his vice and secretary. “More than two years after, the Association was formed, the Association has no bank accounts.” Besides, Alhaji Aigoro was accused of alleged extortion from members under false pretence to give them contract awards, adding that this is giving a bad name, not only to the state government, but also other officers who were not privy to all his alleged shady deeds.

All these, they said, are aside alleged fraudulent levy on members not accounted for. In Aigoro’s place, Mr. Abiola Adegoke was elected Caretaker Chairman, alongside ten other members. The Association commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his faith in the indigenous contractors, particularly for the awards of no fewer than 64 motorised boreholes worth millions of Naira to members of the association, adding that all the contracts executed of the association were given a clean bill of health by the state government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Makinde re-opens shut Shasha Market

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday ordered the immediate re-opening of Shasha Market shut on February 14 in the wake of the bloody clash between some Hausa and Yoruba leading to killings.   The governor gave the order at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, during a peace-keeping meeting with the leaders of […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu settles N500k debt for man who wanted to jump into the lagoon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has settled a N500,000 loan for Adeyinka Abiodun, a resident who wanted to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon. Abiodun was stopped on Friday by the police around the Third Mainland Bridge as he attempted to kill himself. Bala Elkana, Lagos Police Spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday said […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits abduct Pastor in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

*Demand N60m ransom Armed Bandits have abducted the Pastor in Charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Ugwan Saye in Yakila community in Tegina, Rafi Local Government area of Niger State. It was learnt that the Cleric, Reverend Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, was abducted at about 2pm on Thursday by armed bandits numbering over 20. According to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica