Kwara: Association suspends President for alleged fraud

The Association of Kwara State Indigenous Contractors and Suppliers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) , has suspended its President, Alhaji Mashood Atanda Aigoro, for offences bordering on alleged financial improprieties. Also suspended are the Vice President, Alhaja Bola Geri Alimi and the Secretary, Lukman Abimbola. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, the Chairman of the Elders’ Council, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Agbaji, urged the trio to, henceforth, stop parading themselves as executive members of the Association pending when all allegations levelled against them are resolved and they are cleared. In particular, Alhaji Aigoro was accused of running the association as his personal fiefdom, without recourse to other members.

The Elders’ Council Chairman said: “All the contributions made by members have no records, the records are only known by him, his vice and secretary. “More than two years after, the Association was formed, the Association has no bank accounts.” Besides, Alhaji Aigoro was accused of alleged extortion from members under false pretence to give them contract awards, adding that this is giving a bad name, not only to the state government, but also other officers who were not privy to all his alleged shady deeds.

All these, they said, are aside alleged fraudulent levy on members not accounted for. In Aigoro’s place, Mr. Abiola Adegoke was elected Caretaker Chairman, alongside ten other members. The Association commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his faith in the indigenous contractors, particularly for the awards of no fewer than 64 motorised boreholes worth millions of Naira to members of the association, adding that all the contracts executed of the association were given a clean bill of health by the state government.

