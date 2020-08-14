Kwara attracts N160m Aliko Dangote Foundation Micro Grants for rural women

Kwara State Government has met all requirements governing the disbursement of Aliko Dangote Foundation Micro-Grants for 16,000 rural women across the state.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Zouera Youssoufou (Mrs), in a letter of offer and accepted on behalf of the government of the state by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention, extolled the sterling leadership style of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

She said: “This grant is meant for the rural women only; who are living in the 16 local government areas of the state. Each beneficiary will be given N10,000, while each local government is entitled to 1,000 beneficiaries.

“The implementation will be coordinated by a state committee as approved by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with representatives of the Aliko Dangote Foundation. The guidelines governing data capturing, disbursement and monitoring were clearly stated by the Foundation. We shall furnish the public with more details in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq has commended the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the board for this gesture, saying “this type of intervention can only come from a patriotic Nigerian with interest in adding value to lives of our rural dwellers.

“This administration will not rest on its oars at bringing succour to the good people of the state by latching on its goodwill within the county and beyond.”

