Kwara, Biomedicals commence deworming of 17,000 pupils

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State Government in its efforts to improve the health of its citizens has commenced a mass deworming of school children across all public-owned primary schools in the state. The initiative was done in collaboration with Nigeria’s pioneer manufacturers of intravenous fluids, Biomedical Limited, in the presence of students from several primary schools and gentlemen of the press. Representing the state government, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said the state government is committed to the well-being of its people, especially the school children.

He also commended the pharmaceutical company for contributing their quota to the wellbeing of the state, saying that; “This is a commendable effort by Biomedical Limited, I salute them for this, it will also help to augment the state government’s effort towards improving the people, especially school children.” The Marketing Manager of Biomedical Limited, Watson Olojo, extolled the state government for its job in improving the health sector, he however noted that his company’s gesture is their corporate social responsibility and a way of contributing their quota to the state.

 

