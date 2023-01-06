Kwara boosts law students

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed immediate disbursement of the scholarship allowances to students from the state in law school. The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Alabi Abolore said this in Ilorin during a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday. According to him, the money will be paid into the accounts of the beneficiaries. Abolore stressed the AbdulRazaq administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of the students. Meanwhile, the state government has congratulated Omotayo Dada, an indigene of the state, for her academic performance, culminating in her becoming the overall best-graduating student at the Nigerian Law School.
ASUU: FG declares no victor, no vanquished
Despite the ruling by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), which ordered members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to work, the Federal Government has declared that nobody won or lost in the ruling. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who spoke during while receiving members of […]
Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno
The Military has confirmed another Chibok girl, Ruth Bitrus, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity with her child, has been rescued. Theatre Commander of Operations Hadin Kai, Major General GC Musa, stated this in Maiduguri at the official handing over of medical equipment donated to 7 Division Hospital by the North East Development Commission (NEDC). […]
Deadly storm leaves 550,000 without power in US
Tropical Storm Sally has left more than half a million Americans without power as its torrential rains and storm surges lashed the US Gulf coast. Sally weakened after it made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, but the slow-moving storm continues to batter Florida and Alabama. One person was killed and hundreds […]
