Kwara boosts law students

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed immediate disbursement of the scholarship allowances to students from the state in law school. The Commissioner for Tertiary Education Alabi Abolore said this in Ilorin during a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday. According to him, the money will be paid into the accounts of the beneficiaries. Abolore stressed the AbdulRazaq administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of the students. Meanwhile, the state government has congratulated Omotayo Dada, an indigene of the state, for her academic performance, culminating in her becoming the overall best-graduating student at the Nigerian Law School.

 

