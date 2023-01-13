Metro & Crime

Kwara: Buhari’ll commission different projects in Feb, says APC Campaign Council

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to be in Kwara State next month to commission some legacy projects executed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council Spokesperson and Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday, said President Buhari is coming next Tuesday to just flag off the presidential campaign in Kwara State, while a different date would be announced for grand commissioning of different impactful projects such as the largest Intensive Care Unit facility in North Central which is the first functional ICU facility in the state.
It would be recalled that the opposition PDP has accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of non performance in the past three and a half years because of his administration’s inability to commission any capital project before now.

 

Our Reporters

