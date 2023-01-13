Kwara: Buhari’ll commission different projects in Feb, says APC Campaign Council

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to be in Kwara State next month to commission some legacy projects executed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council Spokesperson and Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday, said President Buhari is coming next Tuesday to just flag off the presidential campaign in Kwara State, while a different date would be announced for grand commissioning of different impactful projects such as the largest Intensive Care Unit facility in North Central which is the first functional ICU facility in the state.

It would be recalled that the opposition PDP has accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of non performance in the past three and a half years because of his administration’s inability to commission any capital project before now.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...