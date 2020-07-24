Kwara cancels 2020 congregational Eid prayers

Kwara State government has announced the cancellation of the 2020 congregational Eid prayers across the whole state because of the huge numbers that are expected to gather for the special Eid prayers and the possibility of such gatherings leading to spike in COVID-19 cases and potential deaths.

This decision was announced by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, who is also the state Chairman of COVID-19 Technical Committee, on Friday while briefing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said: “The government, in consultation with the Council of Ulamah under His Royal Highness the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, hereby cancels congregational Eid prayers for 2020 across the whole state. This is a tough decision but it was made in the interest of all of us.

“There will be Friday prayers as have been restored but in strict compliance with the rules of physical distancing and the use of face masks.

“The Kwara Mall (Shop Rite), the Amusement Park, all shops and markets are to be shut on the Eid Day and the day after it. The Unilorin Zoological Garden should also be closed for those two days.

“Following consultation with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the government hereby announces the suspension of vigils until further notice. Church services should also not exceed two hours with full compliance with the safety measures in place.

“The ban on concerts, clubbing, beer parlours and bars, and related activities remains in full force.

“Guests at any wedding programme or reception must not exceed 50 (persons) at one time.

“Following consultations with the leadership of the transport unions, government hereby directs that Okada riders can only carry one person at one time. Taxi or cab drivers are to carry one person in front and maximum of two at the back at any particular time. The drivers and the passengers must wear their face masks appropriately. Defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted and, on conviction, be punished.”

