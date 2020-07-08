Metro & Crime

Kwara Chief of Staff dies of coronavirus

Chief of Staff to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun, has died of coronavirus. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. He said: “Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19.

He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive. “The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord. “The governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff. “The governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development. “We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al- Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss. “Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course.”

