News

Kwara commences promotion interview for 1,736 civil servants

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State government has commenced the second phase of its 2019 promotion exercise for 1,736 civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies. “The second phase of the promotion exercise, which was to interview of 1,736 candidates commences today, September 29, 2020 and will last till November 4, 2020,” chairperson of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Hajia Habibah Yusuf, disclosed in a statement early yesterday.

“The civil servants to be interviewed are 1,736, which cut across all MDAs. The venue of the interview is CSC conference hall, beginning by 10 o’clock in the morning each day.” Notice of the interview had earlier been sent to various MDAs.

The statement urged all candidates to be punctual as no make-up interview would be conducted for any candidate who missed their interview date. Italsodirectedalltheaffected officers to come to the venue with their facemasks in line with COVID-19 protocols. The affected officers had earlier written examinations in the first phase of the promotion exercise. Meanwhile, the state government yesterday said it had set aside the sum of N135,500,000 under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) as interest- free loan to 1,119 private school owners across the state. This was revealed in a statement by the Anchor of KWASSIP, Mohammed Brimah, in Ilorin, the state capital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau group urges Lalong to direct testing of civil servants, others

Posted on Author  Musa Pam Jos

A socio-cultural group known as Plateau Our Heritage, (POH), yesterday called on Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to take proactive steps at stemming Covid-19 in the state by initiating further testing of civil servants; including members of groups and associations not limited to the NURTW, markerts and traders unions who are considered vulnerable because […]
News

Igbo presidency’ll address agitations among ethnic groups –Anigbata

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

A three time governorship candidate under the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDP), National Solidarity Democratic Party (NSDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Victor Anigbata, has said if the zoning of the presidential slot of the two major political parties, doesn’t favour the South -East in 2023, its presidential bid might be […]
News

Buhari, military efforts in North- east underreported – Don

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A University lecturer at the Kwararafa University, Dr Uzah Thomas, has observed the prevailing security situation in Northeast Nigeria and what has been reported in the media and concluded that efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and that of the military in dealing with security situation in the region is grossly underreported. Dr.Thomas who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: