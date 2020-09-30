Kwara commences promotion interview for 1,736 civil servants

The Kwara State government has commenced the second phase of its 2019 promotion exercise for 1,736 civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies. “The second phase of the promotion exercise, which was to interview of 1,736 candidates commences today, September 29, 2020 and will last till November 4, 2020,” chairperson of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Hajia Habibah Yusuf, disclosed in a statement early yesterday.

“The civil servants to be interviewed are 1,736, which cut across all MDAs. The venue of the interview is CSC conference hall, beginning by 10 o’clock in the morning each day.” Notice of the interview had earlier been sent to various MDAs.

The statement urged all candidates to be punctual as no make-up interview would be conducted for any candidate who missed their interview date. Italsodirectedalltheaffected officers to come to the venue with their facemasks in line with COVID-19 protocols. The affected officers had earlier written examinations in the first phase of the promotion exercise. Meanwhile, the state government yesterday said it had set aside the sum of N135,500,000 under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) as interest- free loan to 1,119 private school owners across the state. This was revealed in a statement by the Anchor of KWASSIP, Mohammed Brimah, in Ilorin, the state capital.

