Kwara commends Sterling Bank over partnership on health insurance

The Kwara State government at the weekend commended Sterling Bank Plc. for partnering with it to actualise its health insurance scheme, the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme (KSHIS), which had become moribund despite its inauguration three years ago.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gave the commendation in Ilorin at the official re-launch of the scheme. He said the resuscitation of the scheme represented a direct response by the government to ensure that Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was achieved in the state by 2030, which was access to good health and wellbeing. He said the scheme would start as a test-run with at least 10,000 indigent citizens from across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The governor also noted that the scheme would boost the life expectancy of the people, promote good health and ultimately strengthen the economy. He added also that the scheme had the potential to prevent a sudden fall into poverty among indigent people as a result of any unforeseen health crisis.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, Executive Director, Institutional Banking, Sterling Bank, said the bank decided to partner with the Kwara State government as part of its commitment to the development of the health sector, which was one of its focus areas.

According to Emefienim, the bank was focusing on investments in five sectors of the economy, including Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation (HEART) to make impact on the economy. He said: “Sterling Bank is working with Kwara State government to pioneer a truly inclusive healthcare delivery model.

