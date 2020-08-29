Kwara commissioner Aisha Ahman Pategi resigns

We wish her well –Govt

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, yesterday resigned her appointment from the cabinet of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, which was personally signed by Pategi, said she was first appointed as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before her posting in the recent cabinet reshuffle as the Commissioner for Special Duties. The statement said: “I, Aisha Ahman Pategi, the outgoing Commissioner for Special Duties, effective from today, Friday August 28, humbly wish to formally announce my resignation from the cabinet of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lots of Kwarans.

“Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals. Going forward, my interest in community service and grassroots’ development will continue. “Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the people of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party, APC, and most of all, the Governor, for bringing me into politics. May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear state.” Meanwhile, the state government has confirmed receiving the resignation letter of the former commissioner. The state’s Commissioner for Communication, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, in a statement wished the former commissioner well in her future endeavours. The statement reads: “The government has received the resignation of Aishah Ahman- Pategi, who was Commissioner for Special Duties. The government accepts same, and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.”

