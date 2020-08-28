Metro & Crime

Kwara Commissioner, Aisha Pategi, resigns

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, has resigned her appointment from the cabinet of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Friday, which was personally signed by Hajia Pategi.

She was first appointed as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before her posting in the recent cabinet reshuffle as the Commissioner for Special Duties.

The statement said: “I, Aisha Ahman Pategi, the outgoing Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, effective from today, Friday 28th August, 2020, humbly wish to formally announce my resignation from the cabinet of His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans.

“Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Going forward, my interest in Community Service and Grassroots’ Development will continue.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the People of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party APC and most of all, His Excellency for bringing me into politics. May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear State.”

Meanwhile, the state government has confirmed receiving Ahman-Pategi’s resignation letter.

The state’s Commissioner for Communication, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, in a statement wished the former commissioner well in her future endeavours.

“The government has received the resignation of Hon. Aishah Ahman-Pategi who was Commissioner for Special Duties.

“The government accepts same, and wishes her the best in her future endeavours,” she said.

