Kwara: Commissioner debunks alleged diversion of N300m LG fund

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, has debunked the allegation that the sum of N300 million belonging to the 16 local government areas of the state has been misappropriated.

In the same vein, the commissioner said the news making the round that she and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, had engaged in fisticuffs was not only false, but was unfounded, adding that; “we never exchanged blows.”

Addressing journalists yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, the commissioner said: “I debunked claims in certain quarters about the N300 million misappropriation of local governmyemnt funds. I never made a pronouncement like that, nor did I ask anyone to write or say anything like that on my behalf.

These are fallacious rumours which were formed by the figments of bloggers’ imagination.

“The general public should disregard the rumours of financial misappropriation of N300 million local governments’ funds. The local governmyemnts’ funds are intact. All writeups circulating online or in conventional media attributing such claims to me are lies orchestrated by naysayers that I call propagandists.

“I also want to clear the air on the saga of myself and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, engaging in fisticuffs; again, this is a frivolous claim of bloggers, it is totally false and unfounded and should be disregarded in its entirety as we never exchanged blows.

I warn, those perpetrating fake stories to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

“Likewise, my other colleagues and I, we are a team working towards our mandate because His Excellency has created an enabling and friendly atmosphere for all the cabinet members to work peacefully and harmoniously.

Like this: Like Loading...