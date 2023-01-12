Kwara commissioner hails workers for their dedication

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Alabi Afees Abolore, has lauded the management and staff of the ministry for their dedication to duty. Abolore urged the workers not to be complacent in the new year, but to be committed to their jobs. He said: “I cherish your commitment and dedication to duty. All staff have demonstrated commitment, passion and hard work at ensuring the growth and development of this Ministry in recent times which makes you an amazing team to work with. “I implore you not to be complacent, but to continue to sow seeds of dedication, hard work, and commitment, as I assure you that the reward will yield fruits of happiness and successes in the new year and beyond.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...