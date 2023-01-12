News

Kwara commissioner hails workers for their dedication

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Alabi Afees Abolore, has lauded the management and staff of the ministry for their dedication to duty. Abolore urged the workers not to be complacent in the new year, but to be committed to their jobs. He said: “I cherish your commitment and dedication to duty. All staff have demonstrated commitment, passion and hard work at ensuring the growth and development of this Ministry in recent times which makes you an amazing team to work with. “I implore you not to be complacent, but to continue to sow seeds of dedication, hard work, and commitment, as I assure you that the reward will yield fruits of happiness and successes in the new year and beyond.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Mum, 79

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his mother, Charlotte, who died at the age of 79. The family announced that Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital on Monday. The Prime Minister has described her as the “supreme authority” in his family and credited her with […]
News

Afghanistan And My Justified Support For The Nigerian Military

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Africans, we often say, only someone who has tested the venom of hunger knows the power of its force. Those who still support terrorism in any guise and for whatever pecuniary benefits, do so because they are insulated from its blazing swords and gores. But anyone who has tested the horrors and bloodbath of […]
News

DHQ: There’s decline in criminal activities in North-West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said there was a decline in banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the North-West as troops intensified clearance operations in the zone. This was as the military further noted that operations across the various theatres were being revved up with a view to denying criminal elements freedom of action […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica