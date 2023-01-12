Kwara commissioner hails workers for their dedication

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Alabi Afees Abolore, has lauded the management and staff of the ministry for their dedication to duty. Abolore urged the workers not to be complacent in the new year, but to be committed to their jobs. He said: “I cherish your commitment and dedication to duty. All staff have demonstrated commitment, passion and hard work at ensuring the growth and development of this Ministry in recent times which makes you an amazing team to work with. “I implore you not to be complacent, but to continue to sow seeds of dedication, hard work, and commitment, as I assure you that the reward will yield fruits of happiness and successes in the new year and beyond.”
Related Articles
UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Mum, 79
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his mother, Charlotte, who died at the age of 79. The family announced that Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital on Monday. The Prime Minister has described her as the “supreme authority” in his family and credited her with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Afghanistan And My Justified Support For The Nigerian Military
As Africans, we often say, only someone who has tested the venom of hunger knows the power of its force. Those who still support terrorism in any guise and for whatever pecuniary benefits, do so because they are insulated from its blazing swords and gores. But anyone who has tested the horrors and bloodbath of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DHQ: There’s decline in criminal activities in North-West
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said there was a decline in banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the North-West as troops intensified clearance operations in the zone. This was as the military further noted that operations across the various theatres were being revved up with a view to denying criminal elements freedom of action […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)