Kwara commissioner resigns, joins House of Reps race

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Saadatu Modibbo Kawu, has resigned her appointment to enable her run for elective office in 2023. Kawu made her resignation public during a media parley organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin yesterday. The former commissioner is seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination as its candidate for the Ilorin East/Ilorin South House of Representatives seat. She told newsmen that she took the bold decision in furtherance of her determination to serve her people at the National Assembly. She said she understood the challenges facing the people of her constituency and that if elected, she would do everything humanly possible to address the challenges.

 

