Kwara commissions N350m health facility in Offa

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for a robust public-private partnership on health matters in the country in order to deepen efficient healthcare service delivery for the citizenry, noting that it is capital intensive for the government to solely transform the health sector. Speaking in Offa at the commissioning of the N350 million medical facility built by the Offa Metropolitan Club (OMC), the governor described the medical centre as a good template for all levels of government towards the development of the health sector in the country. AbdulRazaq lauded the OMC and Offa community for the execution of the facility, which, he said, would complement government’s efforts towards enhancing improved access by the people to quality healthcare in the state.

He said: “There must be public-private partnership in the health sector to move forward because it is extremely expensive for the government alone to meet all the needs and yearnings of the populace in this sector, particularly at this period of global economic downturn. With this facility in place, people now have the option of coming to it or going to the government hospitals.

“By and large, this is a template and a work in progress. If it works well, it can be replicated all over Nigeria. “I am proud to be identified with the historic success of Offa today. This is the same can-do it spirit of Offa people at its best. I therefore congratulate and commend Offa Metropolitan Club for constructing this fine edifice.” In his remarks, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye ll, said the construction of the facility was a clear manifestation of the love the people of Offa have for their fatherland, saying this quality is also applicable to all Offa technocrats and leaders across various walks of life.

He said: “Offa people have always been on the front burner and they are trailblazers in all ramifications. “This multimillion naira edifice of international standard will not only add value to the quality of our healthcare delivery service to our people and neighbouring communities, but it will also reduce to the barest minimum avoidable referral of emergency cases. President of OMC, Dr. Serah Alade, on her part, said they conceived the idea of building the facility to further improve the people’s access to good healthcare services, and to complement the government’s efforts in changing the face of the sector. She acknowledged the sacrifices of members of OMC for contributing their hard-earned money to better the lots of Offa community and its environs.

 

