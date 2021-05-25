Kwara communities laud governor over school

Members of Agindigbi/ Onila communities in Kwara State have lauded the state government over the construction of three classrooms each at Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi, and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu in Irepodun Local Government Area.

The state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was said to have earlier refunded the money spent so far by the women in the communities on the construction of the school building.

The state government also provided water and modern sanitation facilities for the two communities. Meanwhile, a BBC documentary had in January, this year, broadcast a story about some 25 women keeping a fraction of their share of the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer since 2017 to build a school for their communities.

The governor was said to have visited the two communities to refund the money spent by the women, praising them for their commitment towards the future of their children with the pledge to immediately construct the schools, provide potable water and electricity in the communities.

AbdulRazaq, however, had since redeemed the pledges to the two communities among other developmental projects executed across the state. Addressing journalists on the development, the Village Head of Agindigbi Agbamu, Alhaji Okanlawon Adam commended the governor for his administration’s timely intervention in the schools and for the determination in providing qualitative and accessible education for the children.

He said: “The governor has done a great thing for us. We can never forget what he did for us in this community because our children were learning under the scorching sun and rain before the governor came to our rescue.

