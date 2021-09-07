Kwara community moves to upgrade Police Post, donates land

An Ilorin High Chief, Balogun Gambari, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo, has donated a large expanse of land for the expansion of the Alagbado/ Okelele Police Post in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Ibagun/ Okelele community, the donor said, is desirous of upgrading the Police Post to a fullfledged police division, given the growing population of the area and the attendant security challenges.

The Alangua Ibagun, Alhaji Sakariyau Iyanda, a delegation of Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU) led by its Chairman, Alhaji Kuranga Morogun; the Special Adviser on Strategy to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Saadu Salahu and Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu were at the Alagbado Police Post on Monday to inspect facilities there.

They were received by the offi-cer in charge of the Police Post, Mrs Teniola Adedare. The Alangua Ibagun announced the donation of the parcel of land to the police by Balogun Gambari and thanked him for his kind gesture

